    Budget session: PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers, Opposition raises fuel price rise

    New Delhi, Mar 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union Ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Budget Session. It was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari.

    Budget session: PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers, Opposition raises fuel price rise

    On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday after the opposition parties created the ruckus in the House over the issue of rising fuel prices in the country. Joint Opposition, including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress, created pandemonium as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold discussion over rising fuel prices under Rule 267.

    In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise per litre. It was in November last year when the country saw the last fuel price surge. The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

    Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47. Simultaneously, the price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs 949.50 for each 14.2-kg bottle in the national capital.

    While LPG rates were last revised on October 6, 2021, petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 as five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab went to polls.

    LPG prices had gone up by close to Rs 100 per cylinder between July and October 6, 2021, before criticism halted the revision in rates. Both LPG and auto fuel prices had been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling, first because of demand returning with economies globally rebounding from the pandemic induced slowdown and then due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates.

    Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 13:18 [IST]
