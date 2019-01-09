  • search
    Budget Session likely from Jan 31 to Feb 13, interim budget on Feb 1

    New Delhi, Jan 9: The Budget 2019 Session-the last budget session of the Modi Government- is likely to be held from January 31 to February 13.

    According to news agency ANI, the interim budget to be presented on February 1 during the budget session of the parliament.

    The budget session of the Parliament to be held from 31st January to 13th February. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA).

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 13:43 [IST]
