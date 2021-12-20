Centre to launch good governance week from Monday to redress public grievances at village

PM Modi offers floral tributes at Martyrs' Memorial in Panaji on occasion of Goa Liberation Day

PM in Praygraj: To take part in programme to be attended by 2 lakh women

Budget: PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with leading CEOs

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space and electronics sectors ahead of the budget session.

"This is one of the many interactions being done by PM Modi ahead of the budget session to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector," sources informed ANI agency.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 17:50 [IST]