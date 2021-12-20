YouTube
    Budget: PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with leading CEOs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space and electronics sectors ahead of the budget session.

    "This is one of the many interactions being done by PM Modi ahead of the budget session to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector," sources informed ANI agency.

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 17:50 [IST]
    X