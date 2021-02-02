Budget of Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme enhanced by 38.5%

Budget 2021: Nirmala recites once again from Thirukural; Stalin reminds her of another one on kings

New Delhi, Feb 02: The outlay for Annual Budget 2021-22 of Ministry of Culture is Rs. 2687.99 Crore as against the outlay (Rs. 2211.85 Crore) approved for the revised Budget Plan 2020-21.

This outlay includes provisions for 2 attached offices, 6 Subordinate offices , 34 central Autonomous Bodies and schemes of the Ministry during the Financial year 2021-22. The annual outlay in FY 2021-22 is 21.53% higher than the revised annual outlay in FY 2020-21.

Out of the total outlay for annual budget, Rs. 1042.62 Crore has been allocated to the Archaeological Survey of India. In FY 2021-22, Ministry has kept Rs. 455.20 Crore for Kala SanskritiVikasYojana, Development of Museums, International Co-operation and Centenary and Anniversary Celebration Scheme of Ministry. Under various schemes, a sum of Rs. 102.87 crore has been allocated ie under North Eastern Region (Rs. 45.52 Crore), Tribal Sub Plan (Rs. 37.78 Crore ) and Schedule Caste Sub Plan (Rs. 19.57 Crore) .

The PM Museum of India which is going to be inaugurated in next financial year has been allocated Rs. 77.78 Crore. As India is going to celebrate 75th Anniversary of Freedom & 125th Birth Anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, the budget of Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme has been enhanced by 38.5% and Rs. 144.64 Crore has been allocated.

The Ministry has allocated Rs. 883.12 Crore as compared to Rs.709.58 Crore in previous year, to the Central Autonomous Bodies which include Akademis , Museums , Libraries and other cultural institutions across India.