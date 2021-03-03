Budget has broadened efforts to link education with employability: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the webinar on education.

Education, skill, research, innovation second biggest focus of budget after health, the PM also said.

We have to ensure our youth gets best content in Indian languages from primary to higher education, PM Modi also added. In the new National Education Policy, the use of the Indian languages has been encouraged. It is the responsibility of the experts of every language, how the best content of the world should be made available in Indian languages, he further said.

India has tested the Hydrogen Vehicle. Now we've to make ourselves industry-ready to utilise hydrogen as a fuel for transport. Future Fuel, Green Energy are very important to make 'Energy' self-sufficient. Hence, 'Hydrogen Mission' announced in the Budget is a huge resolution, he also added.