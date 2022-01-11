Madras HC orders state govt to respond on how much money allocated to transport sector in TN budget

Budget 2022: Standard income tax deduction may rise by 30-35 percent

New Delhi, Jan 11: Amid a global pandemic, the central government may hike the standard deduction limit available to salaried taxpayers and pensioners by 30-35% in the upcoming budget. However, income tax slabs are likely to remain unchanged given the limited fiscal headroom.

Currently, Rs 50,000 standard deduction is allowed to these categories of taxpayers.

The government's move is seen as a relief to salaried employees and pensioners due to rising expenses because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deloitte India, in its pre-budget expectations, has called for a reduction in the highest tax rate of 30% to 25%, and also an increase in the threshold limit for the highest tax rate from the current Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

"An individual is required to pay taxes based on the slab rates. The highest slab rate (after including surcharge and cess) for income exceeding ₹5 crore in India is currently at 42.744%," it said.

"There has been a reduction in corporate tax rates over the past few years. Hence, to align individual tax rates with the corporate tax rate, it is advisable to reduce the highest tax rate of 30% to 25% and also increase the threshold limit for the highest tax rate from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Therefore, the proposed highest slab rate (including surcharge and cess) can be reduced to 35.62% from 42.744%," it adds.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:56 [IST]