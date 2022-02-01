Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ECLGS till March 2023

Budget 2022: Digital Rupee based on blockchain to be introduced this year

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will be extended till March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore.

She also said the draft DPRs (detailed project report) for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up.

In her Budget Speech 2022-23, Sitharaman said Kisan drones for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides are expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture sector.

"ECLGS scheme to be extended till March 2023 and guarantee cover expanded by Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh crore," she said.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 13:04 [IST]