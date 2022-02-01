Budget 2022: Creation of 60 lakh jobs next target of govt
New Delhi, Feb 01: The next target of the government is to create 60 lakh jobs, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.
Presenting budget 2022, Sitharaman said "PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth."
She said the government is focused on empowering the youth, women and the poor in the country.
"Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years," she said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth Budget that is aimed at maintaining the world's fastest-growing economy tag for India.
"Nirmala Sitharaman"