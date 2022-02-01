YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2022: Creation of 60 lakh jobs next target of govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The next target of the government is to create 60 lakh jobs, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

    Presenting budget 2022, Sitharaman said "PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth."

    Budget 2022: Creation of 60 lakh jobs next target of govt

    She said the government is focused on empowering the youth, women and the poor in the country.

    "Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years," she said.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth Budget that is aimed at maintaining the world's fastest-growing economy tag for India.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Know all about
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    More BUDGET News  

    Read more about:

    budget jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X