Budget 2022-23 will be presented on Feb 1: Nirmala Sitharaman set for her fourth budget

New Delhi, Jan 21: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1. It will be fourth budget presentation by her since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government coming to power in 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind will begin the budget session in Parliament by addressing both the houses, said the additional secretary-general of the ministry of Parliamentary affairs in a letter.

While the first half of the budget session will run from January 31 to February 11, the second half will be from March 14 to April 8. It will be presented in the lower house of the Parliament before being tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

However, a day before the budget, the Centre is also likely to present the Economic Survey in Parliament.

The budget is arriving this year at a time when the Indian economy is on a recovery path after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Reserve Bank has retained the GDP growth forecast at 9.5 per cent for the current fiscal but cautioned that the economic recovery is not yet strong enough to be self-sustaining and durable. As a result, GDP estimation will be a key number to look forward to.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last month chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs).

Last year, the Union Budget was delivered in paperless form for the first time as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet. She had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.

However, the format of the presentation of this year's budget has not been announced yet.