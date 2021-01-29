Budget 2021: Session of Parliament set to get off to a rocky start; Economic Survey to be presented today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 29: The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws.

The session is also likely to witness acrimonious scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of COVID crisis, LAC stand-off with China and the WhatsApp chat leaks of Arnab Goswami.

The session will begin with the President's address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Here are the Highlights:

Newest First Oldest First Private Members' business, which usually takes place on Friday afternoons, will also be part of the Budget session, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat. The Question Hour, which could not take place during the Monsoon session, has also made a comeback in this session. The Monsoon session also saw the two Houses working on Saturdays and Sundays. But this time, Parliament will not sit on weekends. This is also the first time when the members of both the Houses will be seated in three different locations - chambers of both houses and the Central Hall. This session will be held as per COVID-19 protocols, with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha meeting in shifts of five hours each -- with the upper house meeting from 9 AM to 2 PM and the lower house in the evening from 3 PM to 8 PM. n ordinance has to be converted into a law within 42 days of the beginning of the session, else it lapses. The Question Hour, which could not take place during the Monsoon session, has also made a comeback in this session. The Monsoon session also saw the two Houses working on Saturdays and Sundays. But this time, Parliament will not sit on weekends. Private Members' business, which usually takes place on Friday afternoons, will also be part of the Budget session, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey presents a detailed report on the performance or state of the economy during the previous year, future challenges and the way forward. It is typically presented a day before the Union Budget. While the Budget and Economic Survey are usually tabled a day apart, this year it might be different.