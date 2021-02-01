Budget 2021: India has two COVID-19 vaccines, two more on the way says Sitharaman

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today lauded India's vaccine drive. She said that today India has two vaccines and there will be two more.

    Today, India has 2 vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against COVID-19 but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that 2 ore more vaccines are also expected soon, she also said.

    India has always been Aatmanirbhar and a business epicentre, the finance minister also said. She also said that India had five minis budgets. Aatmanirbhar packages announced in view of Covid-19 pandemic were like 5 mini budgets, the finance minister also said.

    In the history of Independent India, only three times, Budget followed contraction. This time, the contraction is due to contraction in the global economy. Government is fully ready to support the revival of economic growth, Sitharaman also said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 11:36 [IST]
