    Budget 2021: Cong MPs wear black gowns to Parliament to protest against farm laws

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday wore black to the Parliament, in the budget session as a mark of their protest against the three Farm Laws.

    "Prepped to oppose #Modicracy," Aujla tweeted. Gill also took to Twitter to share a picture of him wearing the gown.

    Image Courtesy @ANI

    Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started presenting the Budget.

    The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Internet in order to crush the farmers' agitation and demanded its restoration, saying students were suffering ahead of their exams along with the common people.

    Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

    Read more about:

    Budget 2021 farmers protest

