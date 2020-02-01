  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2020: Companies Act to be amended to decriminalise civil offences

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government plans to amend the Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences.

    In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister asserted that "tax harassment" would not be tolerated.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    "We are willing to put in law that tax harassment cannot be tolerated when we are talking about citizens," added the Finance Minister.

    New Income Tax slabs after Union Budget 2020

    She said a taxpayer's charter would be institutionalized to ensure citizens were free from tax harassment.

    Welcoming the move, Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, tweeted "Finance Minister Promises end to tax harassment to India inc. correcting Companies Act to decriminalise many non-compliances. A much-needed message to infuse trust."

    Reports suggest that offences that could be decriminalized would include corporate social responsibility (CSR) violations and non-filing of returns.

    Budget 2020: Insurance cover for bank depositors to be raised to Rs 5 lakh, says Sitharaman

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that the government was working to decriminalise parts of the Companies Act to make it easier to do business in the country.

    Many provision of the law had already been decriminalised and work was on to bring in more changes, PM Modi had said.

    More BUDGET 2020 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2020 nirmala sitharaman finance minister

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 13:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X