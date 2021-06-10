YouTube
    Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies; PM says legendary filmmaker's diverse works struck chord with all sections of society

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish on Thursday at the death of film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and noted that his diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society.

    The eminent 77-year-old director died at his residence in Kolkata early on Thursday due to old-age related ailments, family members said.

    Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti."

    Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:52 [IST]
