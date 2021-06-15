YouTube
    BSP MLAs meeting Akhilesh Yadav spells more trouble for Mayawati

    New Delhi, June 15: In what could result in a shake up, nine BSP MLAs reportedly met with Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav. Reports also said that the meeting was to facilitate the cross over the MLAs from the Mayawati led BSP into the SP, an NDTC report said.

    Aslam Raini, Aslam Ali Chowdhari, Muztaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Hargobind Bhargav, Sushma Patel, Vandana Singh, Ramvir Upadhyay and Anil Singh had been expelled by BSP supremo, Mayawati in the past four years after the 2017 elections in UP.

    The BSP won 19 seats in the elections and lost one in a by-poll. The BSP has 18 MLAs in the UP assembly and Mayawati had expelled 11 in the past four years. The seven MLAs who rebelled during the Rajya Sabha elections last year were expelled and that leaves the party with only seven MLAs in the assembly. These MLAs have however not been disqualified in the assembly as yet.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
    X