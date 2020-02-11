  • search
    BSP down to 0.68 per cent votes: Registers its worst performance in Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 11: The BSP has put up its worst performance in Delhi since 1993. Trends indicate a dismal showing by the party in the Delhi elections.

    The trends on the Election Commission's website show that the party's vote share stood at 0.68 per cent.

    The first time the party contested the elections were in 1993. It put up 55 candidates and ended up with a vote share of 1.88 per cent. In the 1998 polls, it bagged 5.76 per cent of votes and it had fielded 40 candidates.

    Vote share in Delhi: AAP at 53.03 per cent, BJP, 39.23, Congress, 4.27

    In the 2003 elections, the party's vote share stood at 8.96 per cent. In 2007, it put up its best performance, when it won 2 seats with a cote share of 14.05 per cent. In the 2013 polls, the party ended up with 5.35 per cent of the votes.

    This year, the party put up 70 candidates. In Delhi there are 12 reserved seats and nearly 20 lakh Dalit voters.

    bsp vote share election commission delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
