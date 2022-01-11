YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSP chief Mayawati will not contest UP polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 11: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, party general secretary S C Misra said here on Tuesday.

    Representational Image

    Misra said he will also not contest the state elections, which will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

    Since elections are being held in several states, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, the BSP president will not contest the polls and help party candidates win, Misra said.

    Currently, Mayawati is neither a legislator nor an MP. Misra is a Rajya Sabha member.

    The BSP will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 mayawati bsp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X