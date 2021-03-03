BSP chief Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation in state

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Mar 03: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, and accused it of adopting an insensitive attitude even in serious cases.

"Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control," she charged.

Sex for job: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, "Everyone is concerned about painful and embarrassing incidents of Dalit and women harassment. Even in such serious cases, the insensitive and negligence of government is unfortunate."

"Dalit oppression and murder of a man in Hathras and ruthless killing of a Dalit RTI activist in Gujarat prove that lives of Dalits, oppressed and women are not safe under the BJP government like in previous Congress regime. The government should immediately take notice of this," she added.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of a 50-year-old man being shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district allegedly by a man accused of molesting the victim's daughter.