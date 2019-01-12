BSP chief Mayawati likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Nagina constituency

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 12: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is likely to contest Lok Sabha seat from Nagina Lok Sabha reserved constituency as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance candidate. Four time chief minister of the state had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on July 18, 2017.

At present, neither she is the member of any house nor any member of her party is in the Lok Sabha. Sources said that after the alliance formation, the BSP supremo will contest Lok Sabha elections as well. It is almost certain that Mayawati will contest from reserved Nagina Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | BSP will contest on 38 seats, SP on 38 seats: Mayawati

Mayawati first got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bijnor constituency in 1989. She also became Rajya Sabha MP and also got elected to Akbarpur Parliamentary constituency. She was also member of UP legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Since after the delimitation, Akbarpur and Bijnor no more remain to be reserved constituencies so the BSP chief will contest Lok Sabha election from the Nagina seat. Informed sources said that around 60 per cent of the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency is now part of Nagina constituency and looking at the earlier results, the seat is considered to be safe for Mayawati.

The constituency with total 15 lakh voters has over 4 lakh Muslims and Dalit and Jatav voters are even more. In the year 2014, the BJP's Yashwant Singh got 39 per cent votes while SP candidate got 29 per cent votes while BSP with 26 per cent votes was third on the seat.

Also Read | Mayawati explains why SP-BSP did not include Congress as alliance

Though the SP being runner up on this seat has its claim over this seat in the alliance between the SP and the BSP. But on Mayawati showing her interest to contest from this seat, the SP may give in to give this seat to the BSP. Sources said that in the replacement of Nagina seat, Hathras reserved seat where the BSP was runner up might go to the SP.

This is to recall that the BJP that had won Hathras seat got 51.87 per cent votes while BSP got 20.77 per cent votes and SP got 17 per cent votes and RLD 8.2 per cent votes.