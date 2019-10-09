  • search
    BSNL postpaid mobile services to be restored first in Jammu and Kashmir

    New Delhi, Oct 09: The decision to withdraw the advisory for tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir will soon be followed by a decision to restore mobile services. The government is set to restore postpaid mobile services in the Valley.

    The government is yet to fix a date for this but is expected to do so in the next two to three days. This would be done in a phased manner, an official told OneIndia.

    The first step would be to restore the postpaid mobile services of BSNL. After a careful assessment, it was found that the administration could go ahead with the restoration of BSNL mobile services in the first phase. With approval from Delhi in this regard, the decision was taken. A change in the decision could take place only if something drastically changes in the Valley, the official also explained.

    No restrictions on tourists visiting J&K from Thursday, Guv withdraws earlier order

    The source further added that while mobile services would start functioning soon, there is no decision taken to start internet services as yet. We would analyse the situation further before restoring internet services. Currently, it is not advisable, the Home Ministry official also added.

    The Internet has remained suspended in J&K from August 4 onwards, a day before the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. In August, it was decided to ease out further curbs and restore landline telephone services in most places across the Valley.

    Landline telephone services have been restored in most areas across the length and breadth of the Valley, the officials had said. Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Kashmir valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.

