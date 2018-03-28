BSNL JAO Exam Results 2017 declared: Check merit list now

The BSNL JAO Exam Results 2017 have finally been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The examination was conducted across the country on November 5 and 6, 2017.

Please note that the complete result is not available at the moment. Only the merit list is available on the official website. The candidates' response sheets would be made available on the official website soon. Also, the candidates who feature in the merit list are only provisionally selected. They may be asked to present documents for verification. The list of documents that may be asked as per the official notification is provided below. All the candidates who have qualified for the BSNL JAO recruitment are hence advised to keep these documents ready.

Educational Qualifications

Age

Medical Fitness Certificate

Category Certificate in respect of OBC/SC/ST candidates

Medical Certificate in respect of PWD candidates

Discharge Certificate in respect of Ex-Serviceman candidates

The recruitment is for 996 posts of Junior Accounts Officer in BSNL. The recruitment process started in October with the start of applications. The examination was conducted in November and answer keys released by November 15. Candidates were also provided an option to check their response keys and raise objections. Now the result is awaited for the written test. Candidates who have written the examination are advised to keep a regular check on the official website externalbsnlexams.com.

BSNL JAO Exam Results 2017: How to check:

Go to externalbsnlexams.com

Click on results link

Enter required details

Submit

View your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day