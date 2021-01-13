YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSF detects trans-border tunnel along Indo-Pak border

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a trans-border tunnel along the India-Pakistan International Border in Bobbiyan village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    BSF detects trans-border tunnel along Indo-Pak border

    A senior officer said that a terror tunnel was detected by the BSF in Bobbiyan village of Hiranagar this morning. He said that the tunnel originated from Pakistan to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists.

    Mobile data analysis: How BSF unearthed ISI engineered tunnel used by JeM terrorists

    On November 22, a similar tunnel in the Samba sector used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists was detected. The terrorists were gunned down at the Ban toll plaza near Nagrota on November 19.

    More BSF JAWANS News

    Read more about:

    bsf jawans indo pak border tunnel

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X