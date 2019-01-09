BSEB admit card 2019: How to download it for class 12th practical exams

India

oi-Vikas SV

Patna, Jan 9: BSEB class 12th Practical Exam 2019's admit card is now available for download at the official website. The practical exams will commence from January 15, 2019 and conclude on January 25.

School authoroties have been directed to download the admit cards from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and issue it to the students after principal's signature and school stamp on it.

The admit card will be available for download till January 10, 2019.

Steps to download BSEB class 12th Practical Exam 2019 admit card:

Visit https://bsebregistration.com/student/

Enter username and password.

List of students of a particular school will appear.

By clicking on roll number, a page appear where admit card of that particular student can be downloaded.

Download it