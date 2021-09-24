YouTube
    BS Yediyurappa named Karnataka’s best legislator of the year 2020-21

    Bengaluru, Sep 24: Karnataka Legislative Assembly named former chief minister BS Yediyurappa as best legislator of the year 2020-21. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presented him with a memento.

    Earlier today, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said,''In the lines of best parliamentarian award being given in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha annually, Karnataka will have the best legislator award for members of the Legislative Assembly from this year, said Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri.''

    Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 16:12 [IST]
