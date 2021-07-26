YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    LIVE: BS Yediyurappa announces resignation, ending days of speculation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 26: Ending days of speculation, BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced he will resign as Karnataka Chief Minister. While addressing the two-year anniversary of his government, Yediyurappa tenders an emotional farewell speech and announced his resignation.

    BS Yediyurappa announces resignation, ending days of speculation

    "I have decided to resign. I will meet the governor after lunch," Yediyurappa said.

    "It has always been an agnipariksha (trial by fire) for me. These last two years it was Covid," he said.

    BS Yediyurappa announces resignation: Here are the latest developments

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:41 PM, 26 Jul
    Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Agriculture Minister BC Patil and state minister JC Madhu Swamy reached the Governor's residence.
    12:39 PM, 26 Jul
    After announcing to step down, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru
    12:38 PM, 26 Jul
    Sarvodaya through Antyodaya has been the guiding philosophy of our party. In the last 50 years, upliftment of poor, oppressed, backward communities, senior citizens, women and children has been my priority and I dedicated myself to bring positive changes in the lives of people, tweets Yediyurappa.
    12:38 PM, 26 Jul
    Our tallest leaders, starting from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyayaji, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atalji, Advaniji, Murali Manohar Joshiji have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the nation. I have also received immense love and support of Modiji, Amit Shahji and Naddaji, he added.
    12:38 PM, 26 Jul
    Deeply influenced by Jagajyoti Basavanna's philosophy of Kayaka, Dasoha Tattva & the life of Lingaikya Shri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, I have dedicated my entire 50 years of public life towards nation building and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, tweets Yediyurappa.
    12:35 PM, 26 Jul
    With BSY announcing that he would resign, the ball now shifts to the central leadership which will decide on who would replace BSY.
    12:34 PM, 26 Jul
    While emotionally announcing that he would step down, he however had a word of caution while telling party members that they should work harder and in a clean and honest manner. I have a debt to pay back to the people of the state, he said while adding that the party should work harder and in a clean and honest way.
    12:30 PM, 26 Jul
    I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa at a programme to mark the celebration of 2 years of his govt
    12:29 PM, 26 Jul
    BS Yediyurappa has announced his resignation as the Karnataka chief minister after weeks of uncertainty.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News  

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X