LIVE: BS Yediyurappa announces resignation, ending days of speculation

Bengaluru, July 26: Ending days of speculation, BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced he will resign as Karnataka Chief Minister. While addressing the two-year anniversary of his government, Yediyurappa tenders an emotional farewell speech and announced his resignation.
"I have decided to resign. I will meet the governor after lunch," Yediyurappa said.
"It has always been an agnipariksha (trial by fire) for me. These last two years it was Covid," he said.
BS Yediyurappa announces resignation: Here are the latest developments
12:41 PM, 26 Jul
Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Agriculture Minister BC Patil and state minister JC Madhu Swamy reached the Governor's residence.
12:39 PM, 26 Jul
After announcing to step down, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru
Sarvodaya through Antyodaya has been the guiding philosophy of our party. In the last 50 years, upliftment of poor, oppressed, backward communities, senior citizens, women and children has been my priority and I dedicated myself to bring positive changes in the lives of people, tweets Yediyurappa.
12:38 PM, 26 Jul
Our tallest leaders, starting from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyayaji, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atalji, Advaniji, Murali Manohar Joshiji have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the nation. I have also received immense love and support of Modiji, Amit Shahji and Naddaji, he added.
12:38 PM, 26 Jul
Deeply influenced by Jagajyoti Basavanna's philosophy of Kayaka, Dasoha Tattva & the life of Lingaikya Shri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, I have dedicated my entire 50 years of public life towards nation building and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, tweets Yediyurappa.
12:35 PM, 26 Jul
With BSY announcing that he would resign, the ball now shifts to the central leadership which will decide on who would replace BSY.
12:34 PM, 26 Jul
While emotionally announcing that he would step down, he however had a word of caution while telling party members that they should work harder and in a clean and honest manner. I have a debt to pay back to the people of the state, he said while adding that the party should work harder and in a clean and honest way.
12:30 PM, 26 Jul
12:29 PM, 26 Jul
12:29 PM, 26 Jul
12:30 PM, 26 Jul
12:34 PM, 26 Jul
12:35 PM, 26 Jul
12:38 PM, 26 Jul
12:38 PM, 26 Jul
12:39 PM, 26 Jul
12:41 PM, 26 Jul
