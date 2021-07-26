LIVE: BS Yediyurappa announces resignation, ending days of speculation

Will Yediyurappa quit as Karnataka CM? Suspense continues, official announcement likely today

Bengaluru, July 26: Ending days of speculation, BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced he will resign as Karnataka Chief Minister. While addressing the two-year anniversary of his government, Yediyurappa tenders an emotional farewell speech and announced his resignation.

"I have decided to resign. I will meet the governor after lunch," Yediyurappa said.

"It has always been an agnipariksha (trial by fire) for me. These last two years it was Covid," he said.

BS Yediyurappa announces resignation: Here are the latest developments

Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Agriculture Minister BC Patil and state minister JC Madhu Swamy reached the Governor's residence. After announcing to step down, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru I am grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji, @JPNadda Ji & @AmitShah Ji for their support. (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021 Sarvodaya through Antyodaya has been the guiding philosophy of our party. In the last 50 years, upliftment of poor, oppressed, backward communities, senior citizens, women and children has been my priority and I dedicated myself to bring positive changes in the lives of people, tweets Yediyurappa. Our tallest leaders, starting from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyayaji, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atalji, Advaniji, Murali Manohar Joshiji have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the nation. I have also received immense love and support of Modiji, Amit Shahji and Naddaji, he added. Deeply influenced by Jagajyoti Basavanna's philosophy of Kayaka, Dasoha Tattva & the life of Lingaikya Shri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, I have dedicated my entire 50 years of public life towards nation building and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, tweets Yediyurappa. With BSY announcing that he would resign, the ball now shifts to the central leadership which will decide on who would replace BSY. While emotionally announcing that he would step down, he however had a word of caution while telling party members that they should work harder and in a clean and honest manner. I have a debt to pay back to the people of the state, he said while adding that the party should work harder and in a clean and honest way. I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa at a programme to mark the celebration of 2 years of his govt BS Yediyurappa has announced his resignation as the Karnataka chief minister after weeks of uncertainty.