B S Yeddyurappa is poorer by Rs 2 crore as per his affidavit

It is not very often that politicians declare a drop in assets. In the case of B S Yeddyurappa, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate his assets have dropped by almost Rs 2 crore since 2013.

On Thursday while filing his nominations from Shikharipura, Yeddyurappa declared cumulative assets worth Rs 4.09 crore. In the year 2013, he had declared assets worth Rs 5.8 crore, while in 2014 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections, it stood at Rs 6.9 crore.

As per his declaration both his moveable and immoveable assets have gone down over the past four years. However, there appears to be some confusion regarding his educational qualifications.

In 2013, he said that he had a BA degree from Bangalore University. In 2014 he had said that his highest qualification was PUC from a government college in Mandya. This year he has maintained that he has a PUC degree from a college affiliated to the Mysore University.

Yeddyurappa who is looking to return as the CM of Karnataka organised a grand road show before filing his nomination papers. Following this, he expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power and also said he himself would win by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day