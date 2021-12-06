Brother beheads sister, takes selfie with her severed head

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: In a horrifying incident a teenager beheaded his 19 year old pregnant sister in the Lagoon village of Aurangabad for eloping and marrying against the wishes of the family.

The 18 year old and his mother have been arrested and it is suspected that the mother-son duo took a selfie with the severed head of the girl. The incident took place at around 12.30 pm on Sunday when the accused, Shobhabai Mote and her son went to meet Kirti Thore at her residence in Ladgaon.

The police said that Kirti lived with her husband's family in a room next to their farm. When Kirti saw the mother and son, she was delighted and took them inside the house. Her husband did not suspect that anything of this sort could happen and was present in the next room.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Kailash Prajapati said that Kirti's brother attacked her from behind with a sickle while her mother held her legs. He then beheaded her and brought her head outside the house.

We suspect that the mother and son took a selfie with the severed head, Prajapati said.

Kirti's father Sanjay is said to have felt insulted after her marriage and left home. He returned several days later. The police are trying to find out if Sanjay had anything to do with the incident. No involvement has been found so far, the police said.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 14:59 [IST]