Brightest flee the sinking ship: Rahul Gandhi on Arvind Subramanian exit

Posted By: PTI
    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the central government, claiming that the brightest were fleeing the "sinking ship" as the "invisible hand" of the RSS was steering it into rocks.

    In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party president alleged that he was "fast asleep" and described the situation as crazy. He hit out at the government after Union Minister Arun Jaitley announced that Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian was leaving the Finance Ministry.

    Gandhi took a dig at the Union minister for breaking the news on Facebook and questioned whether Jaitley, who held the finance portfolio before undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in mid-May, continued to be the finance minister.

    "Ex? FM is locked in his room, breaking news on Facebook. BJP treasurer has the keys to the Indian economy," he tweeted.

    "The brightest flee the sinking ship, as the invisible hand of the RSS steers it onto the rocks. Meanwhile, Captain DeMo is fast asleep. It's crazy out there!" he claimed.

