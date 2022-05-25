Bribes for visas case: ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram

After the CBI raid, what the father son Chidambaram duo said

New Delhi, May 25: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in the case related to the alleged scam, issuing visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

The probe agency has filed its case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case.

The case related to allegations of Rs 50 lakh being paid as bribe to Karti and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting a power plant in Punjab, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR had said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will probe the possible "proceeds of crime" that could have been generated due to the alleged illegal activity, they said.

The accused will be questioned as part of the investigation, they said.

Karti Chidambaram has denied all allegations and said "if this is not harassment, not a witch hunt, then what is."

