Breather for Gehlot as tribal party extends support to Rajasthan CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, July 18: In a relief for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, battling Sachin Pilot rebellion, the Bharatiya Tribal Party has extended support to the Congress government in case of a floor test in the assembly.

"Both MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) announced their support to the government after meeting their state executive officials and discussing with their demands," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

The party had earlier asked its legislators to remain neutral and not align either with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or his deputy Sachin Pilot.

BTP president Maheshbhai Vasava issued a whip to both the MLAs directing them not to vote for the Congress or the BJP or in support of Gehlot or Pilot in case a floor test is held in the assembly.

Disciplinary action will be taken if the MLAs ignore the whip, BTP state in-charge Rameshbhai Vasava said.

"It is for the party and not for the MLAs to decide whom to vote and support," he said.

Both the MLAs were present in the Congress legislature party meeting held at chief minister's residence.

"Our support to the government continues," BTP MLA Ramprasad said.

The BTP MLAs were also present in the hotel to where Congress MLAs left for after the legislature party meeting.

BTP has two MLAs among 101 legislators. The Congress claims support of 109 MLAs; while the majority mark is 101. The BJP has 72 MLAs while the Pilot camp claims support of 22 MLAs, including three Independents.