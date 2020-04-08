Brazil President invokes Ramayana while urging Modi for COVID-19 drug

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: After US President Donald Trump, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro urged India to open the export of a key drug that is being tested as a cure for coronavirus.

Brazil's President has invoked Hindu epic Ramayana while making request for Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug, which is fast becoming the most sought-after medicine for countries dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bertimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples," Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bolsonaro was the chief guest for India's 70th Republic Day celebrations this January and the two sides have opened several areas of cooperation.

Brazilian President and Indian PM spoke over the telephone and discussed the global situation in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID19 pandemic," PM Modi had tweeted.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support to the Brazilian President and agreed that officials from both the countries would remain in regular touch with respect to the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges.

While India has recorded over 5,000 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths, Brazil has over 14,000 cases and 127 deaths.

Over 30 countries, led by the US, have been urging India to release anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the fight against coronavirus or COVID-19.