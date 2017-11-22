BrahMos successfully test fired from Sukhoi; landmark achieved

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully tested from a Sukhoi fighter jet | Oneindia News

The air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was on Wednesday successfully test fired from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet.

With this test firing, BrahMos became first weapon system in the world to have the capability to be fired from land, sea and air.

Touted as the world's deadliest supersonic cruise missile system, the air version of BrahMos was test fired from a twin-engine Sukhoi fighter at a target over the Bay of Bengal. Two fighter jets took off from a base in West Bengal, with one firing the missile and the other tracking its flight - from fire to hit.

BrahMos, said to the world's fastest anti-ship cruise missile, was integrated on the Sukhoi-30 MKI by HAL. BrahMos has already been inducted into the Indian Army and Indian Navy.

The missile, which travels almost three times faster than sound, was in April successfully test fired from an Indian Navy ship. BrahMos is also capable of being launched from submarine from a depth of 40-50 metres. Several countries have already expressed interest in buying the BrahMos missile from India.

According to sources, the air-to-ground sleek BrahMos missiles can be used for pinpoint strikes on terror camps located deep inside enemy territory or to take out underground nuclear bunkers.

OneIndia News