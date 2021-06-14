YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BPL families which lost earning member to COVID to get Rs one lakh relief in Karnataka

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jun 14: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced Rs one lakh relief to each of the families under Below Poverty Line (BPL) which lost an earning or adult member due to COVID-19. "Due to COVID-19, many families are in trouble.

    BPL families which lost earning member to COVID to get Rs one lakh relief in Karnataka

    Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give Rs one lakh to each of such BPL families, which lost their 'adult member'," he told reporters. He also said that the decision will benefit about 25,000 to 30,000 such families incurring an expenditure of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

    Karnataka Minister does U-turn on BPL cards, says no definite parameters existKarnataka Minister does U-turn on BPL cards, says no definite parameters exist

    Meanwhile, speaking about alleged adulteration of milk in Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers' Society, Yediyurappa said the Criminal Investigation Department will probe the matter.

    He said a new managing director has been appointed to the Society and five officials, who are facing inquiry, have been placed under suspension. Further, a probe has also been ordered against some dairy cooperative societies, which allegedly indulged in adulteration.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X