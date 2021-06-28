Boyfriend refuses to get back with her: Well she burnt down his bike worth Rs 26 lakh, watch video

This groom cancelled his wedding, got married to another woman because mutton was not served

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Breakups are never easy. But there are some which end up with crazy results. Take for instance this lady who set her ex-boyfriend's bike on fire because he refused to get back with her.

The incident was reported from Thailand in which the lady burnt down the bike of her ex-boyfriend worth one million Baht (Rs 23 lakh) after he refused to get back with her. The CCTV footage shows the lady, Kanok Wan walking up to the bike with a canister in her hand. She then pours fuel on the bike and lights it with a match, following which she walks away.

However, her plan for revenge failed as six other vehicles parked nearby caught fire. However the firefighters put out the blaze and thankfully none were hurt in the incident.

Thonglor police officer Mongkut Thanomjai LADbible that they were informed about a fire incident on the third floor of the parking building inside the Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School. The building was connected to the elementary level wing of the school but no one was hurt because the students were on an online class arrangement due to the pandemic, the police also said.

The police managed to track down Wan with the help of CCTV footage. She is under arrest and is being interrogated on charges of arson and damaging property. The police said that she is the ex-girlfriend of a school employee.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 13:54 [IST]