    Both TMC, BJP leaders to meet EC officials over alleged attack on Mamata in Nandigram

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 11: Both TMC and BJP leaders will meet EC officials on Thursday over the alleged attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on Wedneday.

    Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by four to five men who manhandled her during an election campaign in Nandigram because of which she sustained an injury in the left leg.

    Preliminary medical tests conducted on Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck.

    In wake of attack on Mamata Banerjee, TMC defers manifesto release

    "A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning. Her ECG report was fine,'' doctors said.

    "Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan may be conducted during the day. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided," a doctor of the SSKM Hospital told PTI.

    The state government constituted a nine-member team to treat Banerjee, and doctors conducted an x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

    Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

    Mamata Banerjee has injuries to her ankle, neck and right shoulder

    She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital.

    The TMC supremo had on Wednesday filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from Nandigram seat.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 11:17 [IST]
    Settings X