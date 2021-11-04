Border Security Force, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets and Diwali wishes

New Delhi, Nov 4: The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and Diwali wishes on the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and Barmer in Rajasthan on Thursday, as per the BSF.

The photos of sweets being shared by the BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers have been shared by the Gujarat Frontier. "Such exchange of sweets and wishes on festivals of national importance enhance mutual harmony, brotherhood and also plays an important role in maintaining a friendly and peaceful atmosphere along the border between two border guarding forces," the statement said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Diwali festival at Jammu's Nowshera. He paid tribute to the soldiers who died in the line of duty. It has become an annual tradition for him to celebrate the occasion with soldiers ever since he took office in 2014.

Addressing soldiers on the occasion of Diwali at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Modi lauded the role played by the brigade here in the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the LoC, and asserted that even though innumerable attempts were made after the strikes to disturb peace in the region, every time terrorism was given a befitting reply.

He also asserted that India must enhance its military capabilities in line with the changing world and modes of war, and noted that modern border infrastructure has been built to augment connectivity and troop deployment. Hailing the valour of the soldiers, Modi said they were the 'suraksha kawach (protective shield) of 'Maa Bharti (mother India)' and it was because of them that people of the country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals. Hailing the role of the brigade here in the 2016 surgical strike, Modi said their role fills the people of the country with pride. PTI

