Border, Kashmir topped Indo-Pak NSA secret Bangkok meeting

The situation in Kashmir and the border issue were the top points that were discussed during the meeting of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and his Pakistan counterpart, Nasir Khan Januja.

The meeting is part of the agreement between the two NSAs to meet and sort out bi-lateral issues between the two countries. Similar meetings in Bangkok had taken place in the past as well.

Top officials said that the talks were crucial keeping in mind the situation between the two countries. It is important that the back channel talks continue as both nations need to try and talk peace.

The secret meeting at Bangkok however did not go into the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. The meeting took place a day after the mother and wife of Jadhav met him.

The meeting was a pre-scheduled one said top sources. National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval met with his counterpart Nasir Khan Januja at Bangkok which is a neutral venue.

The decision to meet was taken last month itself. The foreign ministries of both countries were in the loop about the meeting, sources also said. Incidentally Januja had met with former Pakistan prime minister, Nawaz Sharif on Thursday. The Pakistan media reported that the meeting which lasted five hours included discussions on national security and relations with neighbouring countries.

The meeting of the NSAs was an important one as the two nations share a troubled relationship. Januja had recently said at an event that the stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance and the possibility of a nuclear war cannot be ruled out. He further said that special efforts must be taken to maintain a balance in South Asia.

A meeting in a third country is preferable for both India and Pakistan as the top officials can avoid the limelight. This is not the first time that the two NSAs have met in Bangkok. In 2015 a similar meeting had been held in Bangkok.

The meeting according to sources is significant as it sets the stage for the foreign ministries to hold discussions. There are a host of issues that need to be discussed at the foreign ministry level in a bid to ease tensions between the two countries. The border and Kashmir have both been volatile off late and such meetings would look for a solution to the problem.

