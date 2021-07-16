Bookings now open for the Ola Electric Scooter! Reserve at just Rs 499, pricing and other details here

Commuters in Delhi-NCR face problems as section of Ola, Uber drivers go on strike

Mumbai, July 16: Ola Electric Scooter bookings have finally begun. The Ola Scooter is a revolutionary product with class-leading acceleration, largest-in-class boot space, superior range and many first-in-class features.

Spread across 500 acres with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity to produce over 10 million scooters a year - the Ola Futurefactory will be the world's largest two wheeler factory.

The company chief Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement via his official Twitter handle.

India’s EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter!

India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we’re proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWtgJH @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/A2kpu7Liw4 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 15, 2021

Customers can book the scooter for a small amount of ₹499. In an earlier post, Aggarwal also confirmed some of the new features of the new scooter.

The new e-scooter has a slim profile. However, the twin headlamp cluster, surrounded by LED DRLs give it a unique look.

The Ola electric scooter will be built at the facility that is coming up in Tamil Nadu.

How do i reserve Ola scooter?

To reserve your Ola Scooter, simply click here .You'll have to login via your phone number, using an OTP validation. Post signing in, you can reserve your Ola Scooter by paying ₹499 using netbanking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or through OlaMoney.



Ca i transfer the reservation in someone else's name?

Yes, you may transfer the Ola Scooter in someone else's name.Write to us at support@olaelectric.com to raise a request.

Documents required

You do not need any documents to reserve the Ola Scooter. Just sign in using your phone number, authenticated by OTP.

Can i modify or cancel the reservation?

Yes, you can cancel or modify your order in the near future. The reservation amount is completely refundable. Upon cancellation, the refund will be made to your original mode of payment within 7-10 working days.

Price:

The Ola Scooter will be competitively priced, and the final pricing will be announced soon.

When will it be delivered?

Once you reserve your Ola Scooter, you are on the priority list for purchase. When we start the deliveries, you will be given priority to purchase your Ola Scooter.

At the time of final purchase, we will share the delivery date with you.



How to charge the scooter?

The Ola scooter can be charged in two ways:

1) Home Charging, using your home-charger in any 5A socket, at your home, workplace or anywhere else.

2) Ola Electric Charging Network which is going live in over 100 cities and will eventually cover 400+ cities. For details on Ola Charger Network,

check out: https://olaelectric.com/hyperchargernetwork

