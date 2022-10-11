Aide of shooter in Moosewala case conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai to kill Salman Khan: Punjab DGP

Bombay HC reserves order on actor Salman Khan’s plea against neighbour Ketan Kakkad

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 11: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders on an appeal filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan seeking restraining orders against his Panvel neighbour Ketan Kakkad for posting derogatory messages on social media against him.

In his plea, the actor has alleged that Ketan made defamatory remarks against him in a YouTube interview.

Salman Khan, who lives in suburban Bandra in Mumbai, owns a farmhouse in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district.

Kakkad owns a plot on a hill next to Khan's farmhouse.

According to the plea filed by Kakkad made slanderous comments against the actor while speaking to a YouTuber. Two other people who participated in the show have also been named as respondents.

Khan has also made YouTube, social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and search engine giant Google parties to the suit, demanding that they be directed to block and remove the defamatory content from their websites.

Salman Khan has demanded a permanent order restraining Kakkad from posting or publishing defamatory content about the actor or his farmhouse.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 16:59 [IST]