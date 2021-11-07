YouTube
    Bombay HC remands Anil Deshmukh to ED custody till 12th November

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 07: Bombay High Court remanded Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate custody till 12th November. He was arrested on Nov 1 in a money laundering case.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the case, sought his remand for nine more days, but the court refused the probe agency's plea and sent him to judicial custody.

    Deshmukh was arrested by the ED late Monday night after 12 hours of questioning. A court had on Tuesday remanded him in the agency's custody till November 6.

    He was produced before the special court at the end of his ED custody.

    The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

    Besides, The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

    The ED's case is that Deshmukh, while serving as home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

    Besides Deshmukh, the ED has arrested his two aides - Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande - in connection with the case. The duo are currently in judicial custody.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 13:37 [IST]
