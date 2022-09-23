Setback for Shinde camp, HC allows Uddhav Thackeray to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

YouTube
    Mumbai, Sep 23: In a big setback for Eknath Shinde faction, Bombay High Court on Friday granted permission to the Uddhav Thckeray-led Shiv Sena to organise a Dussehra rally at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park.

    The court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to grant permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to conduct the Dusshera rally (or 'melawa' as is it known) at Shivaji park on October 5.

    File photo of Uddhav Thckeray
    The high court directed the local police station to make sufficient arrangements to avoid any law and order trouble and asked the department to do a videorecording of the event.

    In his application, Sarvankar, the MLA from Dadar in Mumbai, said he belongs to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, who is the "Mukyaneta of Shiv Sena".

    He claimed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is "misleading and misrepresentation" (of facts) as they do not belong to the real Shiv Sena political party.

    "As on date, there exists a dispute on who represents the real Shiv Sena and the issue is pending before the Election Commission of India and also the Supreme Court," the application said.

    Under the garb of the present petition, the petitioners (Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) were trying to lay claim on the Shiv Sena, it said.

    X