Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Raj Kundra, others

Mumbai, Nov 26: The Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Raj Kundra and five other in a case registered in 2020 by the Mumbai cyber police.

The court however extended the interim protection from arrest by four weeks to Kundra and co-accused Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, Mesh Ganpat Kamat, Sam Ahmed and Suvojit Choudhary.

He had approached the HC after the sessions court had rejected his pre-arrest bail plea in August this year.

In his plea against the session court order, Kundra said his name did not reflect in the FIR filed by the Cyber Police last year. He said that he had detailed statement to the police while visiting the investigator's office on multiple occasions to cooperate with the probe. He further said that he was being falsely implicated in the matter.

He said that he deserved protection from arrest as the offences levelled against him were punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:25 [IST]