Security forces have sprung into action after a bomb threat was discovered at the Ahmedabad railway station.

The bomb detection unit was pressed into action along with sniffer dogs.

This isn't the first time, earlier the state was put on high alert in view of the assembly polls scheduled to take place on December 9 and 14. Modi is also scheduled to address eight rallies in the state on November 27 and November 29.

OneIndia News