YouTube
  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2023 Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bomb scare on Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight, plane being searched at IGI airport: Report

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 12: A Pune-bound Spicejet flight was checked at the Delhi airport after a call was received regarding a bomb on the flight before its take-off, news agency ANI reported citing the Delhi Police on Thursday.

    Bomb scare on Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight, plane being searched at IGI airport: Report

    Delhi Police said, "So far, nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP." The CISF and Delhi Police are on alert after the call was received and the two forces are working together to handle the situation.

    Comments

    More SPICEJET News  

    Read more about:

    spicejet bomb

    Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 20:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X