Bomb scare on Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight, plane being searched at IGI airport: Report

New Delhi, Jan 12: A Pune-bound Spicejet flight was checked at the Delhi airport after a call was received regarding a bomb on the flight before its take-off, news agency ANI reported citing the Delhi Police on Thursday.

Delhi Police said, "So far, nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP." The CISF and Delhi Police are on alert after the call was received and the two forces are working together to handle the situation.

