Bollywood drugs case: NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 28: the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday arrested Siddharth Pathani from Hyderabad in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sidharth Pithani was among the four people present in the flat when Rajput (34) was found hanging in his room on June 14. He was reportedly arrested by the anti-drugs agency in Hyderabad.

Pithani had claimed that he was the first to see his dead body, having called the locksmith to open the door when the late actor did not answer calls on the day of his death.

Pithani had previously been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, which are probing the case registered by Bihar Police, on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint, against Rhea Chakraborty and the others.