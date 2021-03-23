YouTube
    Boiler explodes at IFFCO unit in Uttar Pradesh, one dead, 4 injured

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 23: In a tragic incident, a blast was reported at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Phulpur area in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

    According to reports, at least 1 person has been found dead in the incident. It is being said that the blast occurred in a boiler inside the plant. Around six people were injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital.

    iffco

    On December 22, a gas leak incident was reported at the same IFFCO unit. Fortunately, the gas leak was restricted and stopped in a short span of time.

    Two employees were dead in the gas leak incident. The deceased were identified as assistant manager BP Singh and deputy manager Abhinandan. Over 10 people were injured in the IFFCO Phulpur plant gas leak incident.

    IFFCO in its statement said that said the gas leak happened as tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump suddenly broke and got detached leading to heavy ammonia leakage. A technical investigation was ordered by the administration.

      Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered an administrative probe into the incident.

      Phulpur plant comprises of two state-of-art ammonia and urea manufacturing complexes which got commissioned in the years 1981 and 1997 respectively. The industry is located near Varanasi and is also close to Allahabad. The plant site is located 30 km from Prayagraj on the Allahabad-Jaunpur-Gorakhpur Road.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 16:50 [IST]
