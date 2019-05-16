Investigation in Bofors case to continue, says CBI

New Delhi, May 16: The investigation into the Bofors case related to the alleged Rs. 64 crore kickbacks in the purchase of the Swedish artillery guns will continue, Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI officials said on Thursday.

"In view of certain revelations made by one Michael Hershman, CBI sought the permission of the trial court to conduct further investigation in the Bofors case," CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

He said on May 8, the court had observed that when independent right and power is available with the CBI to further investigate the matter on their own, if in their wisdom it is necessary to do so then, why still such application is being filed in the court.

"After obtaining legal opinion, CBI filed an application on May 16, 2019 in the court of CMM, Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi, stating that for conducting further investigation under section 173(8) of CrPC, permission of the court is not mandatorily required by CBI and an intimation to the court in this regard will suffice," he said.

He said the probe in the Bofors case will continue.

The agency's response came after it withdrew from a Delhi court its application to seek permission to further probe the politically sensitive Rs. 64-crore Bofors payoff case.