Body of Naveen Shekarappa, Indian student who died in Ukraine, to reach Bengaluru on Sunday

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The body of the Karnataka man (Naveen Shekarappa) killed in shelling in Ukraine will finally be brought to India on Sunday, March 21, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"Naveen's body will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday at 3 AM," Bommai told reporters here. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Naveen is from Chalagere village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri and he was studying medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University for the past four years.

Naveen had stepped out from the Arkhitektora Beketova Metro station bunker to bring groceries following which he died in a shell attack on the streets of Kharkiv on March 1. The news of his death was conveyed to his family by a friend of his who is studying first year medicine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered condolences to the family of the student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv. PM Modi spoke to the family of Naveen following the news of the Indian student's demise in Kharkiv shelling.

