Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine, arrives in Bengaluru; CM Bommai pays last respects

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: The body of a medical student from Karnataka, Naveen Ganagoudar Shekharappa, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city arrived at the Bengaluru airport on Monday.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai among others paid his last respects to the student. He was killed on March 1 in Kharkiv city of Ukraine.

As per Naveen Shekharappa's family's wishes, his body will be donated to a Karnataka Medical College for medical research. He was a final year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University.

After performing the final rites, the family has decided to donate the body to the S.S. Medical College of Davanagere, he added.

The state chief minister also thanked the central government for bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen. "It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," news agency ANI qouted Bommai as saying.

Earlier in the day, he also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. "With the effort of your good self, the Naveen Shekharappa mortal remains are coming on Monday," Bommai wrote in the letter to the Prime Minister.

The 21-year-old Naveen had stepped out from the Arkhitektora Beketova Metro station bunker to bring groceries following which he died in a shell attack on the streets of Kharkiv on March 1.

The news of his death was conveyed to his family by a friend of his who is studying first year medicine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered condolences to the family of the student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv. PM Modi spoke to the family of Naveen following the news of the Indian student's demise in Kharkiv shelling.

The state government compensated the family with an ex-gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 9:03 [IST]