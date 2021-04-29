YouTube
    Body of COVID-19 victim carried to crematorium in garbage vehicle; HP CM Jai Ram Thakur orders probe

    Shimla, Apr 29: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ordered an inquiry into claims that the body of a COVID-19 victim was carried to the crematorium in a garbage lifting vehicle in Solan district.

    Talking to media here on Thursday, the CM said he has asked Solan Deputy Commissioner K C Chaman to look into the matter and submit a report.

    The matter came to the fore after Krishan Tinku told reporters that his brother''s body was handed over to them after 24 hours of death at ESI Baddi hospital.

    The authorities carried the body to a crematorium in a tractor-trolley used for lifting garbage, Tinku alleged.

      He said his 54-year-brother was a resident of Arki and had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

      Subsequently, my brother was referred to ESI hospital at Katha in Baddi where he succumbed to the virus, Tinku added.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 16:49 [IST]
      X